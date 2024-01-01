Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

86,823 KM

Details Description Features

$20,708

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Local Trade

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$20,708

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,823KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST1JF120977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Wireless Charging | Rear Vision Camera | Cruise Control | Bucket Seats with Premium Cloth
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Driver Information Centre
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Assist handle, front passenger
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Air filter, cabin
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Trunk cargo anchors
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless

Safety

Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
Wireless Charging for devices
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
AUXILIARY
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Seat
4-wheel disc
Electric
Tire
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
colour display includes trip/fuel information
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
covered
rear 60/40 split-folding
8-way power driver
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
T125/80R16
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
vehicle information and vehicle messages
single-zone electronic
stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

$20,708

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu