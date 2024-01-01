$19,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 194,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
FACTORY FORD F150 20INCH RIMS.
2018 FORD F150 XLT EXTENDED CAB 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 5.0L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 6 passenger with 194,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Amerikal Auto
Email Amerikal Auto
Amerikal Auto
Call Dealer
204-990-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659