Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>FACTORY FORD F150 20INCH RIMS.</p><p>2018 FORD F150 XLT EXTENDED CAB 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 5.0L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 6 passenger with 194,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.</p>

2018 Ford F-150

194,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 11235047
  2. 11235047
  3. 11235047
  4. 11235047
  5. 11235047
  6. 11235047
  7. 11235047
  8. 11235047
  9. 11235047
  10. 11235047
  11. 11235047
  12. 11235047
  13. 11235047
  14. 11235047
  15. 11235047
  16. 11235047
  17. 11235047
  18. 11235047
  19. 11235047
  20. 11235047
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
194,500KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1E58JFA23301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

FACTORY FORD F150 20INCH RIMS.

2018 FORD F150 XLT EXTENDED CAB 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 5.0L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 6 passenger with 194,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox *SAFETIED* *CLEAN TITLE* *BACK UP CAMERA* for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chevrolet Equinox *SAFETIED* *CLEAN TITLE* *BACK UP CAMERA* 174,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford Fusion SE AWD 189,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic COUPE SPORT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Civic COUPE SPORT 56,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150