Menu
Account
Sign In
Touring| Remote Starter, Leather, Sunroof, Heads-Up Display, Heated/Cooled Power Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Navigation, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Camera, Push Start, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, One Owner, Well Serviced, Clean Title!

2018 Honda Accord

66,385 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring| Remote Start/Leather/Carplay/Clean Title

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring| Remote Start/Leather/Carplay/Clean Title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Contact Seller

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,385KM
VIN 1HGCV1F98JA802819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 802819
  • Mileage 66,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Touring| Remote Starter, Leather, Sunroof, Heads-Up Display, Heated/Cooled Power Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Navigation, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Camera, Push Start, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, One Owner, Well Serviced, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Heads-Up Display
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4MATIC GLE 400| Leather/Sunroof/Local/Clean Title for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4MATIC GLE 400| Leather/Sunroof/Local/Clean Title 77,112 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited| Leather/Navi/Sunroof/Htd Seats/0Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited| Leather/Navi/Sunroof/Htd Seats/0Accidents 66,910 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester AWD Touring |Eyesight/Carplay/1 owner/0 Accident for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Subaru Forester AWD Touring |Eyesight/Carplay/1 owner/0 Accident 70,321 KM $28,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord