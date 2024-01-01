$29,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring| Remote Start/Leather/Carplay/Clean Title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 802819
- Mileage 66,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring| Remote Starter, Leather, Sunroof, Heads-Up Display, Heated/Cooled Power Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Navigation, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Camera, Push Start, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, One Owner, Well Serviced, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
204-669-1248