Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

90,934 KM

Details Description Features

$32,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,400

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 9826655
  2. 9826655
  3. 9826655
  4. 9826655
Contact Seller

$32,400

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,934KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9826655
  • Stock #: F51TY5
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F99JA800227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F51TY5
  • Mileage 90,934 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.55 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and 4-way front passenger's seat power adjustment
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 12,167 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord To...
 90,934 KM
$32,400 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 56,395 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory