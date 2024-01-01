SOLD
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
SOLD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V in excellent (almost brand new) condition
SAFETIED✅
Clean title ✅
Finance available ✅
Good and bad credit ✅
O$ down available ✅
Ready to go ✅
Features
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Active Blind Spot Assist
Rain Sensing Wipers
Heated Seats (Front $ Rear)
Panoramic Sunroof
Cruise Control
Back-up camera
Remote- Start
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Wood Trim
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Tailgate
& SO MUCH MORE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From VC Motors
Email VC Motors
VC Motors
Call Dealer
431-338-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
431-338-3636