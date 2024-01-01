Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

42,000 KM

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H91JH132337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CR-V in excellent (almost brand new) condition 

 

SAFETIED✅

Clean title ✅

Finance available ✅

Good and bad credit ✅

O$ down available ✅

Ready to go ✅

 

Features

 

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Active Blind Spot Assist

Rain Sensing Wipers

Heated Seats (Front $ Rear)

Panoramic Sunroof

Cruise Control 

Back-up camera

Remote- Start

Leather Seats

Memory Seats

Wood Trim

Power Mirrors 

Traction Control 

Power Tailgate

& SO MUCH MORE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

VC Motors

431-338-3636

2018 Honda CR-V