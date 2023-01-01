Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

61,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9968693
  • Stock #: WC23099
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H8XJH106973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2021 Nissan Rogue
28,079 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V
61,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 22,684 KM
$40,988 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory