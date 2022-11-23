Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Optima

42,169 KM

Details Description Features

$20,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

SX Turbo Tech PKG | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Optima

SX Turbo Tech PKG | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 9379936
  2. 9379936
  3. 9379936
Contact Seller
Sale

$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

42,169KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9379936
  • Stock #: F4V4MP
  • VIN: 5XXGW4L2XJG203544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4V4MP
  • Mileage 42,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Heated/Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic sunroof
- Driver seat memory system
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Harman Kardon® Premium 10-speaker audio system with subwoofer
- Wireless phone charger
- Leather Interior
- Dual-zone fully automatic climate control

Safety Features

- Rearview camera
- Rain sensing wipers
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear cross traffic alert
- Blind spot detection


Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder -inc: 'Turbo' fender garnish
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Tires: P235/45R18
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy -inc: two-tone full alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Smartphone Integration
Analog Appearance
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat (w/4 way lumbar), power passenger seat and integrated driver memory
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
sequential shift mode
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
UVO Intelligence
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Apple C
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" multimedia interface
10 speakers (w/subwoofer) inductive wireless phone charger
Sport Heated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2018 Kia Optima SX T...
 42,169 KM
$20,992 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 216,518 KM
$19,992 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX SH Te...
 54,105 KM
$43,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory