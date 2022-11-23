2018 Kia Optima

Sale $20,992 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 1 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4V4MP

Mileage 42,169 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Tow/Haul Mode Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 2.88 Axle Ratio 70 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder -inc: 'Turbo' fender garnish Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Tires: P235/45R18 Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy -inc: two-tone full alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Smart Device Remote Engine Start Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Smartphone Integration Analog Appearance Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat (w/4 way lumbar), power passenger seat and integrated driver memory Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Android Auto Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Additional Features Anti-Starter Lock up torque converter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Body Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission sequential shift mode Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off UVO Intelligence Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Adjustable Seat Apple C Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" multimedia interface 10 speakers (w/subwoofer) inductive wireless phone charger Sport Heated

