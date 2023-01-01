2014 Kia Optima

$9,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 1 , 8 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10464393

10464393 Stock #: E31015

E31015 VIN: KNAGN4AD0E5064149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aluminum Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # E31015

Mileage 271,829 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net CARGO TRAY Cargo Area Light Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.32 Convenience Clock Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Mud guards Laminated Glass Additional Features Wheel Locks SURROUND SOUND digital odometer Radio data system TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Braking Assist Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Rear Bumper Applique Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Seatbelt warning sensor: front Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Front brake diameter: 11.8 Body side moldings: body-color Grille color: black with chrome accents Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90 Door handle color: chrome Electric Motor HP: 47 Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5500 Spare tire kit Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 Front fog lights: LED Power outlet(s): two 12V front Wheels: aluminum alloy Rear brake diameter: 11.2 Dash trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4500 Center console trim: leatherette Premium brand: Infinity Exhaust: hidden Infotainment: UVO Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Navigation data: real time traffic Electric motor battery type: lithium polymer Electric Motor Torque: 151 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 35 Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 159 Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 154 Side curtain airbags: front / rear Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Rear headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Antenna type: diversity / mast Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc Crumple zones: front / rear Reading lights: front / rear Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear Driver seat: heated / ventilated Passenger seat: heated / ventilated Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto on/off / self-leveling Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8 Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone Storage: accessory hook / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder Panoramic Sunroof with Power Sunshade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.