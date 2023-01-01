$9,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2014 Kia Optima
2014 Kia Optima
Hybrid EX
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
271,829KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464393
- Stock #: E31015
- VIN: KNAGN4AD0E5064149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aluminum Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E31015
- Mileage 271,829 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
CARGO TRAY
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.32
Convenience
Clock
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Exterior
Mud guards
Laminated Glass
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Bumper Applique
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Door handle color: chrome
Electric Motor HP: 47
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5500
Spare tire kit
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Front fog lights: LED
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Dash trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4500
Center console trim: leatherette
Premium brand: Infinity
Exhaust: hidden
Infotainment: UVO
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
Electric motor battery type: lithium polymer
Electric Motor Torque: 151
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 35
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 159
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 154
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto on/off / self-leveling
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8
Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone
Storage: accessory hook / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Panoramic Sunroof with Power Sunshade
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carland
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4