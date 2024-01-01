Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2018 Kia Sedona

114,968 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 11094101
  2. 11094101
Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,968KM
Used
VIN KNDMB5C1XJ6401471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5FTWA
  • Mileage 114,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system
GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar, driver seat height adjuster and front centre armrest w/storage
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Sliding Rear Doors
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Leather | Apple CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Leather | Apple CarPlay 94,430 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Kia Sportage EX 26,623 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX Wireless Charger | Carplay | Heated Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Kia Forte EX Wireless Charger | Carplay | Heated Steering 98,941 KM $19,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sedona