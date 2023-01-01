$24,000+ tax & licensing
204-272-6161
2018 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Black Cherry]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey there, friend! Ready to embark on an intergalactic car-buying journey? Buckle up for Ride Time's "May the Deals Be with You" event! Our prices are so competitive and our selection so diverse, you might think we've joined forces with the galaxy's finest and you'd be right! Buckle up, buttercup, because this 2018 Kia Sportage LX in Black Cherry is a real charmer! This sassy SUV is like a cherry on top of a sundae - the perfect finishing touch to any adventure. Let's talk about that engine - it's like a cheetah in high heels, delivering power and agility that will make you feel like a race car driver. But don't worry, this Sportage LX is also a smooth operator, gliding effortlessly down the road like a ballerina. And speaking of ballerinas, let's talk about the interior. It's so elegant and refined, you'll feel like you're in a luxury hotel. From the cozy seating to the high-tech features, this baby has it all. Plus, with all the latest gadgets and gizmos, you'll feel like James Bond behind the wheel. But don't let all that sophistication fool you - this Sportage LX is also a total goofball. With its playful design and fun-loving attitude, you'll feel like a kid again every time you hit the road. And with its fuel-efficient engine, you'll be saving more dough than a pizza chef. So if you're ready to upgrade your ride to something that's both fierce and fabulous, this 2018 Kia Sportage LX in Black Cherry is the perfect choice. It's like having a personal DJ on wheels - always ready to pump up the jams and always up for a good time. We've got everything you need to drive away in a fantastic used car, including an average of 100 vehicles under $30,000 in stock. Plus, with over 15 lenders on board, we'll help you find financing options that work for you no fooling around! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program" which saves you approximately $200 per year. We'll make it easy for you to get behind the wheel of your new ride, no matter where you are. We offer worldwide shipping, and if you have a trade-in, we'll give you a fair price for it no shenanigans involved. To make things even simpler, we offer contactless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you have any questions, our team is available 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger at https://m.me/ridetime. So, if you're ready for a car deal that's no laughing matter, visit us in-store or shop online now during our "April Fools Event"! Trust us this is one prank you'll be glad you fell for! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, 17" Alloy Wheels, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2018 Kia Sportage LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Black Cherry Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
