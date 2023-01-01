2018 Kia Sportage

$24,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 4 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9692176

9692176 Stock #: 23089

23089 VIN: KNDPM3AC9J7368246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black Cherry]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23089

Mileage 99,455 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.