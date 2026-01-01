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Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2018 Lexus NX

24,741 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Lexus NX

300 Luxury Accident Free | Local Trade in!

Watch This Vehicle
14422350

2018 Lexus NX

300 Luxury Accident Free | Local Trade in!

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 14422350
  2. 14422350
  3. 14422350
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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
24,741KM
VIN JTJBARBZXJ2168172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-255-XXXX

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204-255-3987

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2018 Lexus NX