Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

93,025 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1689087059
  2. 1689087076
  3. 1689087094
  4. 1689087112
  5. 1689087129
  6. 1689087149
  7. 1689087170
  8. 1689087190
  9. 1689087211
  10. 1689087232
  11. 1689087251
  12. 1689087266
  13. 1689087280
  14. 1689087296
  15. 1689087312
  16. 1689087329
  17. 1689087346
  18. 1689087364
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10165830
  • Stock #: 1356T
  • VIN: WDCTG4GBXJJ418191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,025 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- Clean Carfax

- Local MB Vehicle

- 4Matic - All Wheel Drive

- Rearview Camera

- Power Liftgate

- 8 Inch Infotainment Screen

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Adaptive Braking

- Panorama Roof

- 12 Speaker Harman/Kardon Sound System

- 2.0L Four Cylinder Turbo Charged Engine

And much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 37,920 KM
$43,899 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 155,289 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Tit...
 207,629 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory