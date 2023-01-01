$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC SUV
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10165830
- Stock #: 1356T
- VIN: WDCTG4GBXJJ418191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,025 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- Clean Carfax
- Local MB Vehicle
- 4Matic - All Wheel Drive
- Rearview Camera
- Power Liftgate
- 8 Inch Infotainment Screen
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Adaptive Braking
- Panorama Roof
- 12 Speaker Harman/Kardon Sound System
- 2.0L Four Cylinder Turbo Charged Engine
And much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.