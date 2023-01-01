$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756
2018 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Cvt
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10028238
- Stock #: 170K BLUE 5718
- VIN: 4S3BNDA60J3045718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 170K BLUE 5718
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!Consecutive Consumer Choice Award 2021/2022/2023 Winners! Low rate dealer arranged financing available!
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle
Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.