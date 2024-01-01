$32,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv S-LINE | Pano Roof/CarPlay/No Accidents
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv S-LINE | Pano Roof/CarPlay/No Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 129424
- Mileage 84,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Progressiv Quattro S-LINE| Pano Roof, Leather, Sport Seats, Heated Seats/Wheel, CarPlay/Android Auto, Parking Sensors, Navigation, Rear Camera, Push Start, Comfort Access, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, 2 Keys, Well Serviced, NO ACCIDENTS!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-669-1248