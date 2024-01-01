Menu
Progressiv Quattro S-LINE| Pano Roof, Leather, Sport Seats, Heated Seats/Wheel, CarPlay/Android Auto, Parking Sensors, Navigation, Rear Camera, Push Start, Comfort Access, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, 2 Keys, Well Serviced, NO ACCIDENTS!

2019 Audi Q5

84,121 KM

$32,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,121KM
VIN WA1ENAFYXK2129424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 129424
  • Mileage 84,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Progressiv Quattro S-LINE| Pano Roof, Leather, Sport Seats, Heated Seats/Wheel, CarPlay/Android Auto, Parking Sensors, Navigation, Rear Camera, Push Start, Comfort Access, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, 2 Keys, Well Serviced, NO ACCIDENTS!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2019 Audi Q5