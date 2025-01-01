2019 Chevrolet Cruze

$16,991+ taxes & licensing
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 129820
- Mileage 87,012 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140* ****
***EXTRA CLEAN, LOCAL, LOADED CHEVROLET CRUZE RS IS HERE! FUEL EFFICIENT 1.4 ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, AM FM CD, AC, REMOTE STARTER, BLACK SUMMER WHEELS, INCLUDES A SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, GOOD LOOKING, LOW MILEAGE CRUZE, HAS DEALER SERVICE HISTORY ON CARFAX, HAS GOOD HISTORY, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, FRESH SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $16,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: single, Humidity/dewpoint sensors, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in dash, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / driving performance / Google POIs / Google search, Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 130 amps, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Camera system: rearview, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Emergency interior trunk release, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Power windows: safety reverse, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
