Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2019 Chevrolet Trax

69,301 KM

Details Description Features

$20,632

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT Local Trade | One Owner | Full Service History

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT Local Trade | One Owner | Full Service History

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,632

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,301KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB5KL399454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Cargo tie downs, 4
Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent

Security

Cargo security cover

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Chassis, all-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

2019 Chevrolet Trax