Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

64,170 KM

Details

$32,220

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,220

+ taxes & licensing

River City Ford

204-837-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-837-3636

  1. 9185302
  2. 9185302
  3. 9185302
  4. 9185302
  5. 9185302
  6. 9185302
  7. 9185302
  8. 9185302
  9. 9185302
  10. 9185302
  11. 9185302
  12. 9185302
  13. 9185302
  14. 9185302
  15. 9185302
  16. 9185302
  17. 9185302
  18. 9185302
  19. 9185302
  20. 9185302
  21. 9185302
  22. 9185302
  23. 9185302
  24. 9185302
  25. 9185302
  26. 9185302
  27. 9185302
  28. 9185302
  29. 9185302
Contact Seller

$32,220

+ taxes & licensing

64,170KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9185302
  • Stock #: C29088PR
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97KBC29088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,170 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From River City Ford

2019 Infiniti QX50 A...
 50,287 KM
$43,987 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Forester...
 34,807 KM
$37,775 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L
 63,032 KM
$36,809 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email River City Ford

River City Ford

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory