2019 Ford Edge

$32,220 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 1 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9185302

9185302 Stock #: C29088PR

C29088PR VIN: 2FMPK4J97KBC29088

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 64,170 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.