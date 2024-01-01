Menu
Account
Sign In
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more. Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us: - Pet Friendly Facility - Available Extended Warranties - Relaxed Low Pressure Sales Experience - Free Trade-In Appraisals - Finance Pre-Approval Service - Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program - Member of the Better Business Bureau - Member of the Used Car Dealers Association Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford Fusion

58,969 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Fusion

Titanium Energi 2 Set's Of Tires | New Brakes | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Titanium Energi 2 Set's Of Tires | New Brakes | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 11171146
  2. 11171146
Contact Seller
Sale

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,969KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0SU7KR211355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Pet Friendly Facility
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Atkinson Hybrid Electric
2.91 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger, 7 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.6 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 9 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/50R17
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
KEYPAD
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
390w Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

height adjusters
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
7 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
2.6 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 9 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Trailer Tow | Leather | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Trailer Tow | Leather | Accident Free 16,051 KM $40,846 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred Heated Seat's | Heated Steering | Touchscreen for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred Heated Seat's | Heated Steering | Touchscreen 146,684 KM $16,983 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Appearance Pack | Accident Free | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Appearance Pack | Accident Free | Local Vehicle 46,700 KM $49,465 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion