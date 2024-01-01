$24,697+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD | FRESH SAFETY | LOCAL
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD | FRESH SAFETY | LOCAL
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$24,697
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 107,281 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD: Experience peace of mind with its comprehensive safety suite including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. Enjoy seamless connectivity through Honda's intuitive tech interface. Renowned for its reliability, this CR-V promises a safe and dependable ride for all your adventures! Come see it today !
- Real Time AWD with intelligent Control System
- Auto High Beam
- Honda Sensing Technologies
- Remote Engine Start
- Rear Privacy Tinted Glass
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency
- Heated Front Seats
- Front Wiper De-Icer
- HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless mobile
- 190 horsepower 1.5 litre, 16-valve, Direct Injection, DOHC, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Mini
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Mini
Winnipeg Mini
Call Dealer
204-887-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-887-6464