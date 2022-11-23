2019 Hyundai Elantra...

$22,980 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 9 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9335191

9335191 Stock #: 19HE73455

19HE73455 VIN: KMHD84LF8KU873455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 42,937 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.