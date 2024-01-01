$12,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai elantra in excellent (almost brand new) condition, Low Km
SAFETIED ✅
Clean title ✅
Finance available ✅
Good and bad credit ✅
O$ down available ✅
Ready to go ✅
Heated seats - driver and passenger
Cruise Control
Electric Mirrors
Power Locks
Power Windows
Apply today drive today!
Extended warranty available!
Vehicle Features
VC Motors
