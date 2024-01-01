Menu
105,300 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

105,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE3DH265189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai elantra in excellent (almost brand new) condition, Low Km

 

SAFETIED ✅

Clean title ✅

Finance available ✅

Good and bad credit ✅

O$ down available ✅

Ready to go ✅

 

Heated seats - driver and passenger

Cruise Control

Electric Mirrors

Power Locks

Power Windows 

Power Windows 

 

Apply today drive today!

 

Extended warranty available! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Hyundai Elantra