Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

66,421 KM

Details Description Features

$35,621

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,621

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 9986147
  2. 9986147
  3. 9986147
  4. 9986147
  5. 9986147
Contact Seller

$35,621

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9986147
  • Stock #: F53B2B
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA7KH092459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Axle Ratio 3.510
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop
GVWR: 2,250 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support, power extendable driver seat cushion, driver integrated memory and 8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/height adjustment,
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
4 USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
voice recognition and BlueLink
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support
power extendable driver seat cushion
driver integrated memory and 8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 47,142 KM
$30,991 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 66,421 KM
$35,621 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 54,332 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory