$29,600+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD w/ Safety Pkg *Carplay, Htd Steering & Htd Seatsl!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$29,600
+ taxes & licensing
27,000KM
Used
VIN 5NMS2CAD3LH219321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV5701
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** LIKE NEW!! H-TRAC AWD 2020 W/ OPTIONAL SAFETY PACKAGE!! *** HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL! *** FACTORY WARRANTY!! *** This 2020 Sante Fe comes complete with all the modern Amenities and Comforts! Equipped with an HTRAC AWD system to handle any terrain paired with a fuel sipping 4 Cylinder this Sante Fe is all kinds of Practical! Safety Package includes ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection......High Beam Assist......Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist......Modern features and options abound like APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......HEATED SEATS............HEATED STEERING WHEEL......REAR VIEW CAMERA.....BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......LED Daytime Running Lights......Lane Departure Warning System Keep Assist......Roof Rack Rails......Drive Mode Selector!......Hill Descent Control......Automatic AWD / 4WD System w/ Locking Feature.....LEATHER Wrapped Steering Wheel......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine provides excellent Fuel Economy!......8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......and Alloy Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, a balance of FACTORY HYUNDAI WARRANTY and Custom Fit Mats. YES ONLY 27,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $29,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
