** CCIDENT FREE | LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! ** 2019 Infiniti QX50 Sensory AWD ** DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | FACTORY REMOTE STARTER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER MOONROOF | HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | KEYLESS ENTRY Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned vehicles and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned vehicles are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge! This vehicle is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home! Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today! DP#0038

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

Contact Seller

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,497 KM

Vehicle Description

