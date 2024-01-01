Menu
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN!</p><p>DRIVER SIDE MIRROR ORDERED FROM DODGE DEALERSHIP.</p><p>2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4 LOADED 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 108,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), PUSH TO START. FRONT HEATED LEATHER & SUEDE SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEARING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $33,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.</p>

108,000 KM

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

108,000KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG1KC822746

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

