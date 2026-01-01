2019 RAM 1500 Classic

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<br>At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.<br><br>MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE<br><br>3.0L EcoDiesel Turbo V6 engine<br>8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission<br>4X4 drivetrain<br>Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case<br>Trailer Sway Control<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Electric power steering<br>Auto Stop/Start technology<br>4-wheel disc brakes<br>Electronic Stability Control<br>Traction Control System<br><br>SAFETY<br><br>ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera<br>Electronic Stability Control<br>Traction Control System<br>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)<br>Advanced multistage front airbags<br>Front seat-mounted side airbags<br>Side curtain airbags<br>Trailer Sway Control<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Automatic headlights<br>Remote keyless entry<br>Push-button start<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br>TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT<br><br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system<br>Alpine premium sound system<br>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity<br>Bluetooth audio streaming<br>USB charging ports<br>Voice command capability<br>Steering wheel-mounted audio controls<br>Satellite radio capability<br>Multi-function driver information display<br><br>COMFORT / INTERIOR<br><br>Heated front seats<br>Heated steering wheel<br>Premium cloth seating surfaces<br>Power driver seat<br>Dual-zone automatic climate control<br>Remote start system<br>Push-button start<br>Power windows<br>Power door locks<br>Leather-wrapped steering wheel<br>Cruise control<br>Rear under-seat storage<br>OEM carpet floor mats<br>60/40 split-folding rear seat<br><br>EXTERIOR / STYLING<br><br>Automatic headlights<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Heated power exterior mirrors<br>Body-colour bumpers<br>Active grille shutters<br>Rear privacy glass<br>Locking tailgate<br>Alloy wheels<br><br>OFF ROAD / CAPABILITY<br><br>4X4 drivetrain<br>Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Trailer Sway Control<br>Tow hooks<br>Skid plate protection<br><br>DEALER PERMIT No. 4611<br>Stock Number#4965<br>McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br>IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

356,706 KM

Details Description

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT EcoDiesel 4x4 l Local MB Vehicle l Alpine Sound l HTD Seats & Steering

Watch This Vehicle
14434453

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT EcoDiesel 4x4 l Local MB Vehicle l Alpine Sound l HTD Seats & Steering

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
356,706KM
VIN 1C6RR7LM2KS706518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4965
  • Mileage 356,706 KM

Vehicle Description


At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE

3.0L EcoDiesel Turbo V6 engine
8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
4X4 drivetrain
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist
Electric power steering
Auto Stop/Start technology
4-wheel disc brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System

SAFETY

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Advanced multistage front airbags
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Side curtain airbags
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist
Automatic headlights
Remote keyless entry
Push-button start
Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT

Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system
Alpine premium sound system
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Bluetooth audio streaming
USB charging ports
Voice command capability
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Satellite radio capability
Multi-function driver information display

COMFORT / INTERIOR

Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Power driver seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote start system
Push-button start
Power windows
Power door locks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control
Rear under-seat storage
OEM carpet floor mats
60/40 split-folding rear seat

EXTERIOR / STYLING

Automatic headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated power exterior mirrors
Body-colour bumpers
Active grille shutters
Rear privacy glass
Locking tailgate
Alloy wheels

OFF ROAD / CAPABILITY

4X4 drivetrain
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Tow hooks
Skid plate protection

DEALER PERMIT No. 4611
Stock Number#4965
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$13,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2019 RAM 1500 Classic