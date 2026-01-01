$13,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT EcoDiesel 4x4 l Local MB Vehicle l Alpine Sound l HTD Seats & Steering
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT EcoDiesel 4x4 l Local MB Vehicle l Alpine Sound l HTD Seats & Steering
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$13,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
356,706KM
VIN 1C6RR7LM2KS706518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4965
- Mileage 356,706 KM
Vehicle Description
At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE
3.0L EcoDiesel Turbo V6 engine
8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
4X4 drivetrain
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist
Electric power steering
Auto Stop/Start technology
4-wheel disc brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
SAFETY
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Advanced multistage front airbags
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Side curtain airbags
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist
Automatic headlights
Remote keyless entry
Push-button start
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system
Alpine premium sound system
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Bluetooth audio streaming
USB charging ports
Voice command capability
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Satellite radio capability
Multi-function driver information display
COMFORT / INTERIOR
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Power driver seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote start system
Push-button start
Power windows
Power door locks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control
Rear under-seat storage
OEM carpet floor mats
60/40 split-folding rear seat
EXTERIOR / STYLING
Automatic headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated power exterior mirrors
Body-colour bumpers
Active grille shutters
Rear privacy glass
Locking tailgate
Alloy wheels
OFF ROAD / CAPABILITY
4X4 drivetrain
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Tow hooks
Skid plate protection
DEALER PERMIT No. 4611
Stock Number#4965
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$13,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2019 RAM 1500 Classic