$23,498+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Premier Coming by May 22 | Local One Owner |
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Premier Coming by May 22 | Local One Owner |
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 124,470 KM
Vehicle Description
We are very happy to be able to offer this Subaru, local one owner trades are the best! Great options, the legendary AWD of course!
The 2019 Subaru Ascent Premier is built for families who refuse to compromise on safety, comfort, or capability. With Subaru's legendary symmetrical AWD, a suite of EyeSight driver-assist technology, and premium heated leather appointments, this Ascent Premier stands above the base trim in all the right ways.
Key Features:
Sliding Panoramic Roof
Eyesight Technology
Heated Steering Wheel
Star Link Subaru
Rear Park Assist Camera
Roof Rails and Block Heater
Heated Rear Seats
Heated and Cooled Front Seats
Auto Vehicle Hold
Rear Climate Control
20 Inch Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
At 124,470 km when traded, this Ascent has been well-used but offers tremendous value for a growing family seeking a capable, safety-focused SUV. Finished in Magnetite Grey Metallic, it's a practical yet polished choice.
Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the right fit for your family.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. We are expecting arrival by May 22 and will upload actual photos at that time. Assuming it is not sold of course.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030