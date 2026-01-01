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We are very happy to be able to offer this Subaru, local one owner trades are the best! Great options, the legendary AWD of course! The 2019 Subaru Ascent Premier is built for families who refuse to compromise on safety, comfort, or capability. With Subarus legendary symmetrical AWD, a suite of EyeSight driver-assist technology, and premium heated leather appointments, this Ascent Premier stands above the base trim in all the right ways. Key Features: Sliding Panoramic Roof Eyesight Technology Heated Steering Wheel Star Link Subaru Rear Park Assist Camera Roof Rails and Block Heater Heated Rear Seats Heated and Cooled Front Seats Auto Vehicle Hold Rear Climate Control 20 Inch Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist At 124,470 km when traded, this Ascent has been well-used but offers tremendous value for a growing family seeking a capable, safety-focused SUV. Finished in Magnetite Grey Metallic, its a practical yet polished choice. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the right fit for your family. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. We are expecting arrival by May 22 and will upload actual photos at that time. Assuming it is not sold of course. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2019 Subaru ASCENT

124,470 KM

Details Description Features

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Premier Coming by May 22 | Local One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle
14099761

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Premier Coming by May 22 | Local One Owner |

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

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Contact Seller

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,470KM
VIN 4S4WMARD9K3434067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 124,470 KM

Vehicle Description

We are very happy to be able to offer this Subaru, local one owner trades are the best! Great options, the legendary AWD of course!
The 2019 Subaru Ascent Premier is built for families who refuse to compromise on safety, comfort, or capability. With Subaru's legendary symmetrical AWD, a suite of EyeSight driver-assist technology, and premium heated leather appointments, this Ascent Premier stands above the base trim in all the right ways.

Key Features:

Sliding Panoramic Roof
Eyesight Technology
Heated Steering Wheel
Star Link Subaru
Rear Park Assist Camera
Roof Rails and Block Heater
Heated Rear Seats
Heated and Cooled Front Seats
Auto Vehicle Hold
Rear Climate Control
20 Inch Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist

At 124,470 km when traded, this Ascent has been well-used but offers tremendous value for a growing family seeking a capable, safety-focused SUV. Finished in Magnetite Grey Metallic, it's a practical yet polished choice.

Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the right fit for your family.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. We are expecting arrival by May 22 and will upload actual photos at that time. Assuming it is not sold of course.

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Engine: 2.4L DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
steering wheel-integrated controls
dual USB port/iPod control
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
high-resolution touch-screen display
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required)
SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM advanced audio services
Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0" Infotainment w/Nav -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
harman/kardon 14-speaker system w/792-watt amplifier and dual 2nd and 3rd row USB slots

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-8030

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$23,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Subaru ASCENT