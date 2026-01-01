$21,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Falcon Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:
Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement
Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Toyota
Birchwood Toyota
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204-889-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-889-3700