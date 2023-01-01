2019 Volvo XC90

Premium Plus Package
- Power Folding Rear Head Restraints
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
Premium Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Heated Rear Seats
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Mud Flaps
- Sunglass Holder
- SIM Card
- Bumper Cover
- Protection Package
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564