<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>BRAND NEW 4 SEASON ALL TERRAIN ALL WEATHER 20 INCH TIRES ON FACTORY BLACK PAINTED CHEVROLET RIMS.</p><p>2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO RST CREW CAB LOADED 2WD/AWD/4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 5.3L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passenger with 139,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED CLOTH SEATING, BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION, IN LANE ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $34,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.</p>

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

139,000 KM

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

139,000KM
Used
VIN 1GCUYEED1LZ204860

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Defrost

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Outlet

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

