2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
BRAND NEW 4 SEASON ALL TERRAIN ALL WEATHER 20 INCH TIRES ON FACTORY BLACK PAINTED CHEVROLET RIMS.
2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO RST CREW CAB LOADED 2WD/AWD/4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 5.3L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passenger with 139,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED CLOTH SEATING, BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION, IN LANE ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $34,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
