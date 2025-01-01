Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

181,550 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12272325

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1741811857
  2. 1741811856
  3. 1741811857
  4. 1741811857
  5. 1741811857
  6. 1741811857
  7. 1741811857
  8. 1741811857
  9. 1741811857
  10. 1741811857
  11. 1741811857
  12. 1741811857
  13. 1741811858
  14. 1741811858
  15. 1741811858
  16. 1741811858
  17. 1741811856
  18. 1741811856
  19. 1741811856
  20. 1741811857
  21. 1741811856
  22. 1741811857
  23. 1741811857
  24. 1741811857
  25. 1741811857
  26. 1741811857
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNEVGKWXLJ254578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XLJ254578
  • Mileage 181,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT 181,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 185,900 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD 203,800 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Traverse