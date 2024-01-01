$35,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
129,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB5LKE29700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Race Red]
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,440 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
