2020 Ford F-150

129,440 KM

Details

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

129,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB5LKE29700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Race Red]
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,440 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Ford F-150