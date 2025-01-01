Menu
2020 GMC Acadia

63,226 KM

Details

$41,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Acadia

Denali

12286131

2020 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
63,226KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNXLS8LZ181305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Carbon Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25090
  • Mileage 63,226 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

204-272-6161

