$41,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 GMC Acadia
Denali
2020 GMC Acadia
Denali
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,226KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNXLS8LZ181305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Carbon Black Metallic]
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25090
- Mileage 63,226 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
2018 RAM 1500 SXT 130,383 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Soul EX PREMIUM 33,498 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Compass NORTH 88,248 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2020 GMC Acadia