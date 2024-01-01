Menu
Power Retractable Assist Steps | Denali Ultimate Black Package | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Trailering Package | Rear vision Camera | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Power Sunroof | BOSE Speaker System All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

2020 GMC Yukon

71,807 KM

$60,937

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Yukon

Denali Local Trade | New Struts

2020 GMC Yukon

Denali Local Trade | New Struts

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$60,937

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,807KM
VIN 1GKS2CKJ0LR261546

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,807 KM

Power Retractable Assist Steps | Denali Ultimate Black Package | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Trailering Package | Rear vision Camera | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Power Sunroof | BOSE Speaker System
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

2020 GMC Yukon