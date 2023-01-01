$19,877+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential Heated Seats | Back Up Camera | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$19,877
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9560170
- Stock #: F4VJ92
- VIN: KMHD74LF6LU984400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
