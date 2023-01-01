Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,877

+ tax & licensing
$19,877

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Heated Seats | Back Up Camera | Bluetooth

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Heated Seats | Back Up Camera | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$19,877

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9560170
  • Stock #: F4VJ92
  • VIN: KMHD74LF6LU984400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
At Birchwood Credit Solutions, we have the experience and resources to get you into not only a safe and reliable vehicle, but one you can afford and be happy with. Our pre-owned vehicles are tested and inspected to meet the highest standards for stress-free car ownership. And, with our exclusive Buy Here Pay Here® in-house financing available, we work with you one-on-one to get you into a vehicle that fits your personal needs and your budget.

-Options for no money down
-Flexible payment plans
-We report positive payments to both major credit bureaus
-Warranty included
-Birchwood Automotive Group Roadside Assistance included

Its the difference between credit and credit from someone whos credible. Call now to speak to a credit specialist: 1-877-676-7914
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.89 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Silver Steel
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 5.0" colour touch screen display and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

