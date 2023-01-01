2020 Hyundai Elantra...

Sale $19,877 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iron Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.89 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device) Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Silver Steel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 5.0" colour touch screen display and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

