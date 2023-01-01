Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

33,499 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

  1. 9770989
  2. 9770989
  3. 9770989
  4. 9770989
  5. 9770989
  6. 9770989
  7. 9770989
  8. 9770989
  9. 9770989
  10. 9770989
  11. 9770989
  12. 9770989
  13. 9770989
  14. 9770989
  15. 9770989
  16. 9770989
  17. 9770989
  18. 9770989
  19. 9770989
  20. 9770989
  21. 9770989
  22. 9770989
  23. 9770989
  24. 9770989
  25. 9770989
  26. 9770989
  27. 9770989
  28. 9770989
  29. 9770989
  30. 9770989
  31. 9770989
  32. 9770989
  33. 9770989
  34. 9770989
  35. 9770989
  36. 9770989
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9770989
  • Stock #: 6236
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6LU085811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6236
  • Mileage 33,499 KM

Vehicle Description

A Beautiful little car great on gas and loaded with features like back-up camera, heated seats and a peppy little 2.0L engine.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre

2019 Chevrolet Trax ...
 83,350 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR FWD...
 27,986 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Kicks S ...
 298 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Perimeter Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-8372

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory