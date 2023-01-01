2020 Hyundai PALISADE

height adjustment

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

SiriusXM

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter

Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds

power recline

Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist

Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Air Rear Shock Absorbers

Power Fold Into Floor

PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts

10.25" colour touchscreen

onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)

map care

harman/kardon 12-speaker audio

QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology

in-car intercom w/driver talk

multiple device connection for up to two devices

8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline

4-way power driver lumbar support

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Nappa Leather 3rd Row Seat Front

Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver and front passenger seats

driver leg cushion extension and driver integrated memory system for seat and mirror positions