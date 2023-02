2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Anti-Starter

Heads-Up Display

Power Lift Gates

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

SiriusXM

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts

10.25" colour touchscreen

onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)

map care

harman/kardon 12-speaker audio

QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology

in-car intercom w/driver talk