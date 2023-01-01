2020 Hyundai Tucson ...

Blind Spot Detection, AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum.
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert