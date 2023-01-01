Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

26,378 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | No Accident

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

26,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9548098
  • Stock #: F4WRTP
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL3LU256101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Certified.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.4L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Typhoon Silver

Blind Spot Detection, AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum.


Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
BlueLink Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
sequential shift mode
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

