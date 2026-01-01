$28,500+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jaguar I-PACE
EV400 SE Arriving Mid July
2020 Jaguar I-PACE
EV400 SE Arriving Mid July
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7DJFJ
- Mileage 64,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Original one owner trade, balance of the Certified Warranty until August 2, 2026 so please hurry! Added new all-season tires as well.
The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 SE is a fully electric performance SUV that combines sophisticated British design with zero-emission driving. With its dual-motor AWD setup, panoramic roof, electronic air suspension, and heads-up display, this I-PACE is a well-equipped example of what modern electric luxury looks like in practice.
Key Features:
- Fuji White exterior with Ebony interior a sharp, clean contrast
- All-Wheel Drive with dual electric motors (EV400) for confident year-round performance
- Electronic Air Suspension for an adaptive, refined ride
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin feel
- Heads-Up Display keeps critical info in your sightline while driving
- Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel ideal for Manitoba winters
- Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keep Assist for added highway confidence
- Back-Up Camera and Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls
At 64,163 km when traded, this I-PACE has plenty of life ahead and is priced to reflect real-world value. Whether you're transitioning to electric for the first time or upgrading your current EV, this Jaguar offers a compelling package.
Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions you have along the way.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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204-452-8030