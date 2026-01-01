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Original one owner trade, balance of the Certified Warranty until August 2, 2026 so please hurry! Added new all-season tires as well. The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 SE is a fully electric performance SUV that combines sophisticated British design with zero-emission driving. With its dual-motor AWD setup, panoramic roof, electronic air suspension, and heads-up display, this I-PACE is a well-equipped example of what modern electric luxury looks like in practice. Key Features: - Fuji White exterior with Ebony interior a sharp, clean contrast - All-Wheel Drive with dual electric motors (EV400) for confident year-round performance - Electronic Air Suspension for an adaptive, refined ride - Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin feel - Heads-Up Display keeps critical info in your sightline while driving - Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel ideal for Manitoba winters - Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keep Assist for added highway confidence - Back-Up Camera and Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls At 64,163 km when traded, this I-PACE has plenty of life ahead and is priced to reflect real-world value. Whether youre transitioning to electric for the first time or upgrading your current EV, this Jaguar offers a compelling package. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions you have along the way. Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2020 Jaguar I-PACE

64,163 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Jaguar I-PACE

EV400 SE Arriving Mid July

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14422326

2020 Jaguar I-PACE

EV400 SE Arriving Mid July

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 14422326
  2. 14422326
  3. 14422326
  4. 14422326
  5. 14422326
  6. 14422326
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$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
64,163KM
VIN SADHC2S14L1F87157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7DJFJ
  • Mileage 64,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Original one owner trade, balance of the Certified Warranty until August 2, 2026 so please hurry! Added new all-season tires as well.
The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 SE is a fully electric performance SUV that combines sophisticated British design with zero-emission driving. With its dual-motor AWD setup, panoramic roof, electronic air suspension, and heads-up display, this I-PACE is a well-equipped example of what modern electric luxury looks like in practice.

Key Features:
- Fuji White exterior with Ebony interior a sharp, clean contrast
- All-Wheel Drive with dual electric motors (EV400) for confident year-round performance
- Electronic Air Suspension for an adaptive, refined ride
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin feel
- Heads-Up Display keeps critical info in your sightline while driving
- Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel ideal for Manitoba winters
- Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keep Assist for added highway confidence
- Back-Up Camera and Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls

At 64,163 km when traded, this I-PACE has plenty of life ahead and is priced to reflect real-world value. Whether you're transitioning to electric for the first time or upgrading your current EV, this Jaguar offers a compelling package.

Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions you have along the way.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle.

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Additional Features

Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Sensor
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-8030

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$28,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Jaguar I-PACE