2020 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
66,322KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2DS6LN168021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24372A
- Mileage 66,322 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Nissan Murano