2020 Nissan Murano

66,322 KM

Details

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum

2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,322KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2DS6LN168021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24372A
  • Mileage 66,322 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2020 Nissan Murano