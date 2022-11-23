Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

8,000 KM

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

$27800 Financed! Local Car, Toyota Warranty, 8000 kms!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

8,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365545
  • Stock #: SCV8074
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBEXLP048696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8074
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $27,800 FINANCED! *** EXTREMELY LOW KM COROLLA... ONLY 8000 KMS! *** APPLE CARPLAY + HEATED SEATS + 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** EXCELLENT LOCAL MANITOBA CARFAX HISTORY + TOYOTA WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! *** You're not dreaming, this gorgeous and absolutely as new Corolla has just 8,000 KMs! Not only that... but this fuel sipping Toyota achieves an EPA rated 38MPG HWY... That's hybrid territory! If that's not reason enough, this Corolla comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 package to keep you and your loved ones safe- Features like Automatic High Beams......Adaptive Radar Cruise Control......Collision Mitigation System w/ Pedestrian Detection......Lane Keep Assist System......APPLE CARPLAY Connectivity......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Massive 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Auto Brake Hold System......and Windshield Wiper De-Icer!

This Toyota Corolla comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, balance of Full Factory TOYOTA WARRANTY, and both custom fitted All Weather and Cloth Corolla mats. Yes, JUST 8000 KMS! Now priced to sell at $28,800 cash, or JUST $27,800 with dealer arranged financing. Extended warrant options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

