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Well maintained! The 2021 BMW X3 M40i is the performance-focused variant of BMWs most popular SUV packing a twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six, sport-tuned adaptive suspension, and a refined AWD system into a package thats as capable on a highway run as it is in the city. At just over 49,000 km, this X3 M40i from Birchwood BMW has plenty of life left and arrives loaded with premium features that go well beyond the base trim. Key Features - 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with Sport Automatic transmission and paddle shifters M40i-specific performance hardware - Adaptive sport-tuned suspension with driver-selectable ride control for a genuinely engaging drive - Full-time xDrive AWD with brake-actuated limited slip differential - Integrated Navigation with voice activation and Apple CarPlay preparation - Sport heated leather steering wheel with memory-adjustable electric seats - Adaptive LED headlights with auto-leveling and directional capability a standout safety and tech feature - Driver Monitoring Alert and Forward Collision Mitigation for added peace of mind - WiFi Hotspot, auto-dimming mirrors, and deep tinted glass rounding out the premium package Ready to experience it for yourself? Visit Birchwood BMW online at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right next step. Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2021 BMW X3

49,268 KM

Details Description Features

$50,981

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 BMW X3

M40i Premium Enhanced | Merino Leather | Harman Kardon Sound

Watch This Vehicle
14074344

2021 BMW X3

M40i Premium Enhanced | Merino Leather | Harman Kardon Sound

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 14074344
  2. 14074344
Contact Seller

$50,981

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,268KM
VIN 5UXTY9C08M9G62353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained!
The 2021 BMW X3 M40i is the performance-focused variant of BMW's most popular SUV packing a twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six, sport-tuned adaptive suspension, and a refined AWD system into a package that's as capable on a highway run as it is in the city. At just over 49,000 km, this X3 M40i from Birchwood BMW has plenty of life left and arrives loaded with premium features that go well beyond the base trim.

Key Features
- 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with Sport Automatic transmission and paddle shifters M40i-specific performance hardware
- Adaptive sport-tuned suspension with driver-selectable ride control for a genuinely engaging drive
- Full-time xDrive AWD with brake-actuated limited slip differential
- Integrated Navigation with voice activation and Apple CarPlay preparation
- Sport heated leather steering wheel with memory-adjustable electric seats
- Adaptive LED headlights with auto-leveling and directional capability a standout safety and tech feature
- Driver Monitoring Alert and Forward Collision Mitigation for added peace of mind
- WiFi Hotspot, auto-dimming mirrors, and deep tinted glass rounding out the premium package

Ready to experience it for yourself? Visit Birchwood BMW online at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right next step.
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay Preparation

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-7799

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$50,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW X3