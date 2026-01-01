$50,981+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X3
M40i Premium Enhanced | Merino Leather | Harman Kardon Sound
2021 BMW X3
M40i Premium Enhanced | Merino Leather | Harman Kardon Sound
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$50,981
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 49,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained!
The 2021 BMW X3 M40i is the performance-focused variant of BMW's most popular SUV packing a twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six, sport-tuned adaptive suspension, and a refined AWD system into a package that's as capable on a highway run as it is in the city. At just over 49,000 km, this X3 M40i from Birchwood BMW has plenty of life left and arrives loaded with premium features that go well beyond the base trim.
Key Features
- 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with Sport Automatic transmission and paddle shifters M40i-specific performance hardware
- Adaptive sport-tuned suspension with driver-selectable ride control for a genuinely engaging drive
- Full-time xDrive AWD with brake-actuated limited slip differential
- Integrated Navigation with voice activation and Apple CarPlay preparation
- Sport heated leather steering wheel with memory-adjustable electric seats
- Adaptive LED headlights with auto-leveling and directional capability a standout safety and tech feature
- Driver Monitoring Alert and Forward Collision Mitigation for added peace of mind
- WiFi Hotspot, auto-dimming mirrors, and deep tinted glass rounding out the premium package
Ready to experience it for yourself? Visit Birchwood BMW online at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right next step.
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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204-452-7799