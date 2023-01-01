Menu
2021 BMW X5

73,949 KM

Details Description

$68,710

+ tax & licensing
Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

xDrive40i

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

73,949KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003130
  • Stock #: 7573
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C02M9F97303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 73,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical Features:
Engine Type Mild hybrid
Transmission 8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Type All wheel drive
Cylinders Inline 6
Base engine size 3.0 L
Total Seating 5

Power:
Horsepower 335 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque 331 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm

Additional Features:
Heated Seating
Heated Steering
Bluetooth Audio & Android Auto
Voice Assist
360 Degree Parking Aid
Leather Interior
Heads Up Display
Heated Rear Seating
Auto Lift Gate
Sport Gauge Displays
Ambient Lighting

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

