Listing ID: 9529999

9529999 Stock #: F4X1JU

F4X1JU VIN: 1FTEW1EP0MKD63277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 13,350 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Interior Security System Keyless Entry Compass remote start Rear View Camera PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Smart Device Remote Engine Start FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Rearview Camera Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter SPORT Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor ECO Tow/haul MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/App catalog Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal slippery lane-keeping aid and driver alert deep snow/sand and mud/rut

