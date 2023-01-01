Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

45,613 KM

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT | FX4 | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION **New Arrival**

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT | FX4 | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

45,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9565183
  • Stock #: P4592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P4592
  • Mileage 45,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT | FX4 | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Ranger comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

