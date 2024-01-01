$44,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Freedom Express by Coachmen 320BHDS
Kitchen Island | Outdoor Kitchen | Theater Seats!
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Dry Weight: 7,734 lbs
Hitch Weight: 820 lbs
Length: 36'10"
Width: 8'0"
Height: 11'3"
Fresh Water: 50 Gal
Grey Water: 70 Gal
Black Water: 35 Gal
DP#0038
