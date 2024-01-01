Menu
Dry Weight: 7,734 lbs Hitch Weight: 820 lbs Length: 3610" Width: 80" Height: 113" Fresh Water: 50 Gal Grey Water: 70 Gal Black Water: 35 Gal Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipeg's Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTrader's Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RVs are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge! This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home! Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today! DP#0038

2021 Freedom Express by Coachmen 320BHDS

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Freedom Express by Coachmen 320BHDS

Kitchen Island | Outdoor Kitchen | Theater Seats!

2021 Freedom Express by Coachmen 320BHDS

Kitchen Island | Outdoor Kitchen | Theater Seats!

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5ZT2FEXB2MW015645

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Dry Weight: 7,734 lbs
Hitch Weight: 820 lbs
Length: 36'10"
Width: 8'0"
Height: 11'3"
Fresh Water: 50 Gal
Grey Water: 70 Gal
Black Water: 35 Gal

Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipeg’s Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RV's are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge!
This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!
Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today!
DP#0038

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-XXXX

204-831-5005

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2021 Freedom Express by Coachmen 320BHDS