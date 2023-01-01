$79,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Sale
$79,991
+ taxes & licensing
43,387KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SALWG2SU2MA783011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5BPP1
- Mileage 43,387 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged MHEV P360 (355 HP)
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
14-Way Power Heated Front Seats -inc: driver and passenger memory, 2 way power fore/aft, 2 way power height, 2 way power recline, 4 way power lumbar and 4 way manual front headrest height (fore/aft)
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PERIMETER ALARM
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Braking
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Memory Seats
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
8 speakers
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
250w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
2021 Jaguar F-PACE P340 S 35,436 KM $59,991 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota 4Runner 4WD The Staff Are Wagering 29,628 KM $67,991 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S Local Lease 53,382 KM $42,484 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$79,991
+ taxes & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030
2021 Land Rover Range Rover