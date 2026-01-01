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<p>All wheel drive, reverse camera, Sunroof, keyless go, Air Conditioning, Power Folding Mirrors, Leather, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitor, Rain Sensor Windshield, Power Liftgate, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Rear Defrost, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Voice Command, Bluetooth,, Vocal Assist Telematics, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Seats: Driver And Passenger, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats Fog Lights, ABS, Spoiler, Bucket seats</p><p>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive, call<a href=tel:+12048884070>(204) 888-4070</a>or visit us at 302 Archibald St., Winnipeg, MB.</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C.</p><p>At Auto Excell, we offer great prices on quality used vehicles.<br>Shop 24 hours a day at<a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.autoexcell.ca/>AutoExcell.ca</a>or call<a href=tel:+12048884070>(204) 888-4070</a>with inquiries!</p><p></p>

2021 Mazda CX-5

160,408 KM

Details Description

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14420676

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,408KM
VIN JM3KFBDM2M0109816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,408 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive, reverse camera, Sunroof, keyless go, Air Conditioning, Power Folding Mirrors, Leather, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitor, Rain Sensor Windshield, Power Liftgate, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Rear Defrost, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Voice Command, Bluetooth,, Vocal Assist Telematics, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Seats: Driver And Passenger, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats Fog Lights, ABS, Spoiler, Bucket seats

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive, call(204) 888-4070or visit us at 302 Archibald St., Winnipeg, MB.

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C.

At Auto Excell, we offer great prices on quality used vehicles.
Shop 24 hours a day atAutoExcell.caor call(204) 888-4070with inquiries!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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204-888-4070

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$21,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2021 Mazda CX-5