$21,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 160,408 KM
Vehicle Description
All wheel drive, reverse camera, Sunroof, keyless go, Air Conditioning, Power Folding Mirrors, Leather, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitor, Rain Sensor Windshield, Power Liftgate, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Rear Defrost, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Voice Command, Bluetooth,, Vocal Assist Telematics, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Seats: Driver And Passenger, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats Fog Lights, ABS, Spoiler, Bucket seats
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive, call(204) 888-4070or visit us at 302 Archibald St., Winnipeg, MB.
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C.
At Auto Excell, we offer great prices on quality used vehicles.
Shop 24 hours a day atAutoExcell.caor call(204) 888-4070with inquiries!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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