2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$43,981 + taxes & licensing 38,103 KM Used

Listing ID: 9840881

9840881 Stock #: F51HYC

F51HYC VIN: W1N4N4HBXMJ305546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Digital White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 38,103 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 115 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 4.60 Axle Ratio GVWR: TBD 51 L Fuel Tank 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Run-flat Tires Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights All-season tires Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Roof Rack Rails Only Grille w/Chrome Bar Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Interior Power Lumbar Support Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings Include ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material High Definition (HD) Radio Digital/Analog Appearance HERMES LTE Selective Service Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Safety First Aid Kit Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners mbrace Connect Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 8 speakers Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio: Connect 5 Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

