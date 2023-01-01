Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

38,103 KM

Details Description Features

$43,981

+ tax & licensing
$43,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$43,981

+ taxes & licensing

38,103KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840881
  • Stock #: F51HYC
  • VIN: W1N4N4HBXMJ305546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Digital White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
GVWR: TBD
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Interior

Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
High Definition (HD) Radio
Digital/Analog Appearance
HERMES LTE Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
mbrace Connect
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio: Connect 5

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

